Kevin Fiala News: Benched in win

Fiala put up a power-play assist Saturday before being benched later in the game. Los Angeles won 3-2 over Utah.

Kings coach Jim Hillier had suggested he'd decrease ice time for players who repeatedly take bad penalties. Fiala took an interference penalty in the first and cross-checking one in the second, and he ended up with 10:12 ice time and 14 shifts. Prior to Saturday, Fiala had played more than 17 minutes in six of the Kings first eight games. Players usually respond well in situations like this, so watch for Fiala to hit the ice flying Tuesday against San Jose.