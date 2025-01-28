Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Fiala headshot

Kevin Fiala News: Finds twine in Monday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Fiala scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Fiala kept up his recent surge, which has seen him produce two goals and five assists, as well as 25 shots on net, over his last six contests. The 28-year-old winger is up to 16 goals, 13 helpers, 136 shots, 30 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 46 appearances. He continues to play in a middle-six role and offers strong potential for fantasy managers who can tolerate his streaky production.

