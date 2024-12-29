Kevin Fiala News: Finds twine Sunday

Fiala scored a goal on five shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Fiala opened the scoring at 5:14 of the first period. The 28-year-old has scored four times over the last five games. His ice time hasn't been lower than 17:56 in any game in December, so while he's on the third line on paper, he's seeing a much larger role than that designation suggests. The winger is up to 14 goals, eight assists, 97 shots on net, 26 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 35 appearances this season.