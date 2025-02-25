Kevin Fiala News: Keeps streak alive with goal

Fiala scored a goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Fiala found the back of the net in the dying stages of the game and closed the scoring with a backhander at the 17:41 mark of the third period. It was his 23rd goal of the season, and the 28-year-old has been playing at a high level of late with nine points across his six outings in February, including four multi-point performances. Fiala has 38 points this season thanks to his 23 goals and 15 helpers.