Kevin Fiala News: Lights lamp on power play

Fiala scored a power-play goal on seven shots, added four hits, blocked three shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 3.

Fiala has four points, all on the power play, over the first three games of this first-round playoff series. The winger's goal Friday tied the contest at 2-2. Fiala has added 14 shots on net, nine hits and an even plus-minus rating. The Kings' top three lines can all make an impact on offense, so fantasy managers shouldn't be worried about Fiala's third-line usage -- especially when he's thriving on the first power-play unit.