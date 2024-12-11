Kevin Fiala News: Nets game-winner Tuesday

Fiala scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Fiala has contributed three goals and three assists over his last eight games. The 28-year-old winger remains listed on the third line, but a large power-play role has helped him approach top-six ice time, including leading the Kings' forwards with 19:39 in Tuesday's win. He's up to 10 goals, eight assists, 74 shots on net and 22 PIM through 27 outings. His flaws are much easier to deal with when he's being productive, so he's a fairly safe fantasy option currently.