Kevin Fiala News: Nets lone goal on power play

Fiala scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.

Fiala giveth and Fiala taketh away -- his tally tied the game at 1-1 on the Kings' lone power play of the game. However, he committed their only penalty as well, and the Capitals were able to cash in for the game-winning goal. Through nine outings in December, Fiala has four goals, one assist and 28 shots on net. The talented winger is up to 21 points (11 on the power play) with 91 shots on net, 26 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 33 appearances, mainly in a middle-six role.