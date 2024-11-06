Kevin Fiala News: Nets power-play goal Tuesday

Fiala scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Fiala scored his seventh goal of the season -- and the eventual game-winner -- late in the second period with a snap shot following set-ups from Anze Kopitar and Alex Laferriere. Fiala endured a slow start to the season but has been picking things up of late, scoring in three of his last four contests and currently riding a five-game point streak -- with three goals and four helpers during that stretch.