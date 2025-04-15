Kevin Fiala News: Nets PP goal Monday

Fiala recorded a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Monday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.

Fiala netted his 35th goal of the campaign with a slap shot midway through the second period, giving the Kings a transitory four-goal lead, and he had previously notched an assist on Quinton Byfield's goal in the opening frame. This was Fiala's third straight game with multiple points, and he heads into the final two games of the regular season with eight points (seven goals, one assist) over his previous six appearances.