Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Fiala headshot

Kevin Fiala News: Picks up power-play assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Fiala notched a power-play assist and 10 shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Fiala accounted for one-third of the Kings' shots, but he wasn't able to contribute anything more than a secondary helper on Adrian Kempe's goal. With three points over his last two outings, it looks like Fiala may be heating up. The winger is at 15 goals, 10 assists, 13 power-play points, 124 shots on net, 30 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 42 appearances this season.

Kevin Fiala
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now