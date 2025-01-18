Kevin Fiala News: Picks up power-play assist

Fiala notched a power-play assist and 10 shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Fiala accounted for one-third of the Kings' shots, but he wasn't able to contribute anything more than a secondary helper on Adrian Kempe's goal. With three points over his last two outings, it looks like Fiala may be heating up. The winger is at 15 goals, 10 assists, 13 power-play points, 124 shots on net, 30 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 42 appearances this season.