Kevin Fiala News: Picks up two points in big win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Fiala scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-2 rout of the Hurricanes.

The 28-year-old winger has three multi-point performances in the last seven games, racking up two goals and seven points over that stretch. While Fiala's 47 points in 67 appearances have him well short of the 70-point pace he established his first two seasons with the Kings, he's remained a reliable goal-scorer in 2024-25. He's up to 26 tallies, giving him a shot at his second career 30-goal campaign.

