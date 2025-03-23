Kevin Fiala News: Posts helper in Sunday's win

Fiala notched an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Fiala set up a Quinton Byfield tally in the third period as the Kings turned this win into a romp. With three points over his last two outings, Fiala has gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 22-24. He's still been decent in March with three goals and seven assists over 12 contests. The scoring winger has 26 goals, 22 helpers, 198 shots on net, 51 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 68 appearances in 2024-25.