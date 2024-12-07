Kevin Fiala News: Posts power-play assist

Fiala notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Fiala has two goals and three assists over his last seven contests, though that's an uptick that followed a six-game point drought. The 28-year-old winger is running streaky, and it doesn't help that he's been planted in the bottom six at even strength. That assignment hasn't been as bad with head coach Jim Hiller turning to seven-defensemen lineups recently, freeing up more ice time for many forwards. Fiala is at 17 points (10 on the power play), 70 shots on net, 16 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 26 appearances.