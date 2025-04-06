Kevin Fiala News: Pots winner for goal No. 30

Fiala scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 3-0 victory over the Oilers.

The 28-year-old broke open a scoreless tie by tapping home a rebound midway through the second period, and that was enough support for Darcy Kuemper and the Kings' defense. Fiala's tally gave him the second 30-goal season of his career. With six games left on the schedule in the regular season, a hot finish could allow him to tie or top the career-high 33 goals he scored in 2021-22 with the Wild.