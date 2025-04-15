Kevin Fiala News: Racks up two helpers

Fiala logged two assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Kraken.

Fiala helped out on Alex Turcotte's power-play goal in the first period and also set up Alex Laferriere for a tally in the second. This was Fiala's fourth straight multi-point effort, a span in which he has five goals and three assists. The winger's late surge has him up to 60 points, a mark he's reached in each of the last four seasons. He's earned 25 of those points on the power play while compiling 239 shots on net, 63 hits, 38 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 80 appearances.