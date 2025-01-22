Kevin Fiala News: Registers helper in win

Fiala logged an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

Fiala has a goal and three helpers over his last four outings. His shot attempt was redirected in by Adrian Kempe at 13:12 of the third period for the game-winning tally. Fiala has often run streaky this season, so it's encouraging to see him get some offense going. He's now at 15 goals, 11 helpers, 131 shots on net, 28 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 44 appearances. Fiala started this game on the third line but took shifts with Kempe and Anze Kopitar later on -- if that move to the top line sticks, Fiala could be an impact player for a while.