Kevin Fiala News: Scores in Monday's win

Fiala scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Fiala has five points over three games since he was scratched for missing a team meeting. More importantly for his stability in the lineup, he hasn't taken a penalty in that span. The winger is up to six goals, five helpers, 36 shots on net, eight hits, 12 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 12 appearances. He'll likely continue to fill a second-line role with a spot on the first power-play unit.