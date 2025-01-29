Kevin Fiala News: Should be good to go

Fiala (illness) took the ice for warmups, indicating he'll be available to play versus the Panthers on Wednesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Fiala was considered a game-time decision, but it looks like he'll be well enough to play. The 28-year-old should be able to fill a middle-six role. It's unclear whether the Kings will go with six or seven defensemen in this contest since Drew Doughty (ankle) is ready to make his season debut.