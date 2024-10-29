Kevin Fiala News: Sitting out Tuesday

Fiala won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Sharks, per the NHL media site.

Per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site, Fiala missed a team meeting, which is the reason for his scratch. The winger has also drawn criticism from head coach Jim Hiller for taking too many penalties -- Fiala has 12 PIM over nine contests so far. Trevor Lewis was previously announced as the Kings' scratch up front as Akil Thomas draws in for his season debut, but Lewis will play with Fiala out.