Kevin Fiala News: Strikes on power play in loss

Fiala scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Fiala cashed in early, opening the scoring 3:43 into the contest. The Blues scored four unanswered goals after that to take the game. Since the start of February, Fiala has been dialed in with eight goals and two assists over nine appearances, and two of those tallies have been on the power play. He's up to 24 goals, 39 points (15 on the power play), 169 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 57 outings overall.