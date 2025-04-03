Kevin Fiala News: Tallies in Thursday's win

Fiala scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over Utah.

Fiala put the Kings ahead 2-1 in the third period, and Trevor Moore netted the game-winner just 44 seconds later. This ended a four-game slide for Fiala, who had 10 points over the nine contests prior to his slump. The veteran winger has matched his goal total from last season (29) and is at 51 points, 217 shots on net, 58 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 74 outings this season.