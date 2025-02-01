Kevin Fiala News: Tallies twice in win

Fiala scored two goals on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Fiala was hot late in January and kept it going to begin February with the last two goals for the Kings in this victory. He has four goals and five assists over his last eight contests while continuing to play in a middle-six role and on the first power-play unit. The 28-year-old winger is up to 18 goals, 31 points, 142 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 49 appearances this season.