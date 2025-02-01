Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Fiala headshot

Kevin Fiala News: Tallies twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Fiala scored two goals on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Fiala was hot late in January and kept it going to begin February with the last two goals for the Kings in this victory. He has four goals and five assists over his last eight contests while continuing to play in a middle-six role and on the first power-play unit. The 28-year-old winger is up to 18 goals, 31 points, 142 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 49 appearances this season.

Kevin Fiala
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now