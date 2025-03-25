Kevin Fiala News: Tallies twice in win

Fiala scored a pair of goals on seven shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Fiala tied the game at 1-1 with a power-play tally midway through the second period. His second goal was an empty-netter to seal the win in the third. Fiala has four multi-point efforts in his last nine games, earning four goals and six assists in that span. He's up to 28 goals, 50 points (19 on the power play), 205 shots on net, 52 hits and a minus-6 rating across 69 outings this season.