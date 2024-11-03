Kevin Fiala News: Two helpers in shootout loss

Fiala picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Chicago.

The 28-year-old winger has delivered back-to-back two-point performances since his benching Oct. 29, so it seems safe to say Fiala has received the message from coach Jim Hiller. Brief visit to the doghouse aside, Fiala's had a productive start to the season, racking up five goals and 10 points in his 11 games -- including three goals and six points on the power play.