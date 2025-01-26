Kevin Fiala News: Two helpers Saturday

Fiala notched two assists in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

He helped set up tallies by Phillip Danault in the first period and Quinton Byfield in the second, but it wasn't enough to get the Kings a victory. Fiala is having a productive second half of January, collecting a goal and six points over the last five games, but those six points equal his output from his prior 16 appearances. The streaky winger is up to 15 goals and 28 points over 45 contests this season.