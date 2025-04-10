Kevin Fiala News: Two power-play goals in win

Fiala scored a pair of power-play goals and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Fiala has four goals over his last four outings, but this was his first power-play point since March 25 versus the Rangers. The 28-year-old Fiala is up to 32 goals, 54 points (21 on the power play), 225 shots on net, 60 hits, 38 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 77 appearances. He's one goal shy of matching his career-high 33 from the 2021-22 campaign with the Wild, though it has been a down year in playmaking for the creative winger.