Kevin Gravel News: Assigned to minors

Gravel was loaned to AHL Milwaukee on Sunday.

Gravel logged 17:01 of ice time in Saturday's 6-4 win over Buffalo, posting three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots. He has one assist in six NHL outings this season. If Adam Wilsby (upper body) and Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) remain unavailable, Gravel could return to the Predators after the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.