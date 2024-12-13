Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Gravel News: Earns helper in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Gravel posted an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Gravel had not earned a point in the NHL since 2022-23, when he had one assist over 23 games. He didn't play in the NHL in 2023-24, spending nearly the whole campaign with AHL Milwaukee. The Predators are dealing with a number of injuries on the blue line, so Gravel was called up to provide reinforcements, but he'll likely head back to the AHL once one of Roman Josi (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) or Alexandre Carrier (upper body) is cleared to play again.

