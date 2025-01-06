Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Gravel headshot

Kevin Gravel News: Elevated from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Gravel was called up from AHL Milwaukee on Monday.

Gravel has logged three NHL games for the Predators this season in which he generated one assist, four hits and four blocks while averaging 18:19 of ice time. With Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) placed on IR in a corresponding move, it will likely come down to Gravel or Spencer Stastney for the final spot in the lineup against Winnipeg on Tuesday.

