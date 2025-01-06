Kevin Gravel News: Elevated from minors
Gravel was called up from AHL Milwaukee on Monday.
Gravel has logged three NHL games for the Predators this season in which he generated one assist, four hits and four blocks while averaging 18:19 of ice time. With Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) placed on IR in a corresponding move, it will likely come down to Gravel or Spencer Stastney for the final spot in the lineup against Winnipeg on Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now