Kevin Gravel News: Three points for Admirals in win
Gravel scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Milwaukee's 5-2 win over Grand Rapids on Saturday.
Gravel has done little this season on offense, earning 10 points and a minus-9 rating over 58 appearances. The 34-year-old defenseman has filled an organizational depth role for Nashville. Given his limited scoring potential, it's unclear if he'll get another look in the NHL -- he will be a free agent this offseason.
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