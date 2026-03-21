Kevin Gravel News: Three points for Admirals in win

Gravel scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Milwaukee's 5-2 win over Grand Rapids on Saturday.

Gravel has done little this season on offense, earning 10 points and a minus-9 rating over 58 appearances. The 34-year-old defenseman has filled an organizational depth role for Nashville. Given his limited scoring potential, it's unclear if he'll get another look in the NHL -- he will be a free agent this offseason.