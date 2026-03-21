Kevin Gravel headshot

Kevin Gravel News: Three points for Admirals in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Gravel scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Milwaukee's 5-2 win over Grand Rapids on Saturday.

Gravel has done little this season on offense, earning 10 points and a minus-9 rating over 58 appearances. The 34-year-old defenseman has filled an organizational depth role for Nashville. Given his limited scoring potential, it's unclear if he'll get another look in the NHL -- he will be a free agent this offseason.

Kevin Gravel
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Gravel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Gravel See More
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Central Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Central Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 16, 2024
Hutch's Hockey: Declaration of Intent
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Declaration of Intent
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
February 27, 2023
Cap Compliance: Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL
Cap Compliance: Toronto Maple Leafs
Rotowire Staff
June 25, 2020
Stanley Cup Playoffs: Player Rankings
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: Player Rankings
Author Image
Jan Levine
April 10, 2018
Stanley Cup Playoffs: Postseason Preview
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: Postseason Preview
Author Image
Jan Levine
April 10, 2018