Kevin Gravel headshot

Kevin Gravel News: Up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Gravel was called up by Nashville on Saturday.

Gravel has two goals, 11 points and 41 PIM in 65 outings with AHL Milwaukee in 2025-26. He hasn't played in the NHL this campaign, but he is a veteran of 138 career regular-season outings at the top level.

Kevin Gravel
Nashville Predators
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