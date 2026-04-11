Kevin Gravel News: Up from minors
Gravel was called up by Nashville on Saturday.
Gravel has two goals, 11 points and 41 PIM in 65 outings with AHL Milwaukee in 2025-26. He hasn't played in the NHL this campaign, but he is a veteran of 138 career regular-season outings at the top level.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Gravel See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Central DivisionSeptember 16, 2024
-
General NHL Article
Hutch's Hockey: Declaration of IntentFebruary 27, 2023
-
Cap Compliance
Cap Compliance: Toronto Maple LeafsJune 25, 2020
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: Player RankingsApril 10, 2018
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: Postseason PreviewApril 10, 2018
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Gravel See More