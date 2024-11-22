Kevin Hayes Injury: Considered game-time call

Hayes (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus Winnipeg on Friday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Hayes will need to be activated off injured prior to suiting up in a contest, including Friday's matchup with Winnipeg. The 32-year-old center has missed the last seven contests due to his upper-body injury. Even before getting hurt, Hayes was stuck in a six-game pointless streak dating back to Oct. 22 versus Calgary.