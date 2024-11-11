Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Hayes headshot

Kevin Hayes Injury: Lands on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Hayes (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Hayes is week-to-week, and his move to the IR list allowed the Penguins to recall Samuel Poulin from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday. The 32-year-old Hayes has three goals, one assist, 15 shots on net and seven hits through 14 outings this season. Valtteri Puustinen will probably continue to see playing time during Hayes' absence, but Poulin could compete for a roster spot.

Kevin Hayes
Pittsburgh Penguins
