Kevin Hayes Injury: Lands on IR

Hayes (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Hayes is week-to-week, and his move to the IR list allowed the Penguins to recall Samuel Poulin from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday. The 32-year-old Hayes has three goals, one assist, 15 shots on net and seven hits through 14 outings this season. Valtteri Puustinen will probably continue to see playing time during Hayes' absence, but Poulin could compete for a roster spot.