Kevin Hayes Injury: Not playing Thursday
Hayes (upper body) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Golden Knights.
Hayes is no lock to play even when healthy, so it may be tough to tell when he goes back to being a healthy scratch. His next chance to play is Saturday versus the Mammoth.
