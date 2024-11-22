Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Hayes headshot

Kevin Hayes Injury: Not returning Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Hayes (upper body) remains on injured reserve and won't play Friday versus the Jets, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Hayes was considered a game-time decision, but the Penguins may not want to put him in line to play on back-to-back days right after an injury. Friday will be his eighth straight absence, and he should be considered questionable to play Saturday versus Utah.

Kevin Hayes
Pittsburgh Penguins
