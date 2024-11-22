Kevin Hayes Injury: Not returning Friday
Hayes (upper body) remains on injured reserve and won't play Friday versus the Jets, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Hayes was considered a game-time decision, but the Penguins may not want to put him in line to play on back-to-back days right after an injury. Friday will be his eighth straight absence, and he should be considered questionable to play Saturday versus Utah.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now