Kevin Hayes Injury: Remains out
Hayes (upper body) won't return Wednesday versus the Hurricanes.
Hayes is set to miss his fourth straight game due to the injury. There's no guarantee he'll be in the lineup even when healthy, and his path to minutes is harder now that Sidney Crosby (lower body) is back from his injury.
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