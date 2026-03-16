Kevin Hayes Injury: Still out against Colorado
Hayes (upper body) is not in the lineup for Monday's game in Colorado.
Hayes hasn't been in the lineup since March 3 in Boston, and he's appeared in just four of the Penguins' last 30 games. The veteran forward's next chance to get into the lineup will be on the road Wednesday versus the Hurricanes, but he may end up being a healthy scratch once he's given the green light to return to game action.
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