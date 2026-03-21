Kevin Hayes Injury: Still unavailable
Hayes (upper body) won't play against Winnipeg on Saturday.
Hayes has been day-to-day since March 10 due to the injury, but he has also been a healthy scratch several times this season. He has produced three goals, five points, 40 shots on net and 32 hits across 25 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.
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