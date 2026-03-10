Kevin Hayes Injury: Suffers upper-body injury
Hayes is day-to-day but will miss Tuesday's clash with the Hurricanes due to an upper-body injury.
Hayes may have faced an uphill battle to get into the lineup even if he was healthy, considering how often he served as a healthy scratch. In his 25 outings this season, the 33-year-old forward has notched three goals and two helpers. With Hayes out, trade acquisition Elmer Soderblom figures to continue featuring in the lineup.
