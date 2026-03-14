Kevin Hayes Injury: Won't play Saturday
Hayes (upper body) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Pittsburgh, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.
Hayes hasn't been in the lineup since March 3. He has three goals and five points in 25 appearances in 2025-26. There's no guarantee that Hayes will be put into the lineup when he's healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Hayes See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights163 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline BreakdownMarch 10, 2025
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the WeekFebruary 11, 2025
-
NHL Picks
NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Friday, November 22November 22, 2024
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Injury AttritionNovember 18, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Hayes See More