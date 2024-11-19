Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kevin Hayes headshot

Kevin Hayes Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 19, 2024 at 8:53am

Hayes (upper body) will not suit up for Tuesday's home game versus the Lightning, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Hayes will miss a seventh consecutive game, but he skated with the group Tuesday, a positive sign in his recovery. The left-shot forward could replace Samuel Poulin or Matt Nieto in the lineup when he's ready to return. Hayes has accounted for three goals and an assist through 14 games.

Kevin Hayes
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now