Kevin Hayes Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Hayes (upper body) will not suit up for Tuesday's home game versus the Lightning, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Hayes will miss a seventh consecutive game, but he skated with the group Tuesday, a positive sign in his recovery. The left-shot forward could replace Samuel Poulin or Matt Nieto in the lineup when he's ready to return. Hayes has accounted for three goals and an assist through 14 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now