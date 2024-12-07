Kevin Hayes News: Collects power-play assist in win

Hayes notched a power-play assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Hayes has three points over seven contests since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 32-year-old helped out on a Rickard Rakell tally in the first period. Hayes is up to seven points, 21 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-10 rating over 21 outings this season. He's a bottom-six option at even strength, but his power-play role could earn him some interest in deep fantasy formats.