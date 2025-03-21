Kevin Hayes News: Deals helper Friday

Hayes provided an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Hayes has a goal and two assists over his last five contests. The 32-year-old is centered the fourth line, and that's not a great spot for consistent offense, though it helps that the Penguins' offense is on the upswing since the trade deadline. Hayes now has 20 points, 84 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-14 rating through 54 outings overall.