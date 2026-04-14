Kevin Hayes News: Dishes two helpers in loss

Hayes produced two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Blues.

Hayes has a goal and two assists over his last three outings since he returned to the lineup as a fill-in while the Penguins rest players ahead of the playoffs. That may not be enough to get him a spot in the postseason lineup, but he's a veteran who will be ready to step in at a moment's notice. Hayes has eight points, 45 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-1 rating through 28 appearances this season.