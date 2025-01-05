Kevin Hayes News: Ends goal drought

Hayes scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Hayes hadn't scored in his last seven games, and he was also scratched for nine consecutive contests from Dec. 12-31. New year, new opportunity -- Philip Tomasino (lower body) is week-to-week, so Hayes has a chance to regain a foothold in the Penguins' bottom six. For the season, Hayes has five goals, three assists, 29 shots on net and a minus-11 rating over 24 appearances. He's unlikely to produce enough offense to help in fantasy.