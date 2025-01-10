Kevin Hayes News: Finds twine in win

Hayes scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Hayes had a team-low 9:33 of ice time, but he was able to make an early impact with a tally midway through the first period. He's scored in two of the last four contests since he returned from a nine-game stint as a healthy scratch. Hayes has six goals, three assists, 34 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 26 outings overall, and he's unlikely to see anything more than bottom-six minutes.