Kevin Hayes headshot

Kevin Hayes News: Gets goal in Saturday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Hayes scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

Hayes hadn't played since March 3 in Boston. He spent at least seven of those 19 games out of the lineup dealing with an upper-body, though he's often been a healthy scratch this season. The 33-year-old will get a chance to play late in the regular season as the Penguins have rotated their lineup heavily after clinching a playoff spot. Hayes has been limited to six points, 41 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-4 rating over 26 outings this season.

Kevin Hayes
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Hayes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Hayes See More
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
192 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
March 10, 2025
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
February 11, 2025
NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Friday, November 22
NHL
NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Friday, November 22
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
November 22, 2024
Hutch's Hockey: Injury Attrition
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Injury Attrition
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
November 18, 2024