Kevin Hayes News: Gets goal in Saturday's loss
Hayes scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.
Hayes hadn't played since March 3 in Boston. He spent at least seven of those 19 games out of the lineup dealing with an upper-body, though he's often been a healthy scratch this season. The 33-year-old will get a chance to play late in the regular season as the Penguins have rotated their lineup heavily after clinching a playoff spot. Hayes has been limited to six points, 41 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-4 rating over 26 outings this season.
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