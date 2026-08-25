Kevin Hayes headshot

Kevin Hayes News: Headed overseas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Hayes signed a one-year contract with AK Bars Kazan of the KHL on Tuesday.

Hayes' time in the NHL has likely come to a close, as he was phased out of the Penguins' lineup in 2025-26, appearing in a career-low 28 regular-season games. Over 805 career regular-season appearances between the Rangers, Flyers, Penguins, Blues and Jets, Hayes delivered 185 goals and 446 points. The veteran forward also notched eight goals and 26 points over 56 career playoff outings.

Kevin Hayes
 Free Agent
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