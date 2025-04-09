Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Hayes

Kevin Hayes News: Lights lamp twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Hayes scored two goals in Tuesday's 5-0 win over Chicago.

Both goals came in the third period as the Penguins pulled away. It was Hayes' first multi-point performance since Jan. 20 and his first multi-goal showing since Dec. 12, 2023. The 32-year-old center is headed for the least productive season of his NHL career with 13 goals and 23 points in 62 appearances -- his prior low was 29 points in 79 games, set last season with the Blues.

Kevin Hayes
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
