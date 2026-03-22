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Kevin Hayes News: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Hayes (upper body) won't play against Carolina on Sunday.

Hayes has been day-to-day due to an injury since March 10, but the return of Ville Koivunen to AHL Wilkes-Barre Scranton on Sunday suggests that Hayes could be healthy enough to play. The 33-year-old Hayes isn't a stranger to being a healthy scratch this season, and he has been participating in practices. Pittsburgh also doesn't have any other healthy forward extras on the roster. He has chipped in three goals, five points, 40 shots on net and 32 hits across 25 appearances this campaign.

Kevin Hayes
Pittsburgh Penguins
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